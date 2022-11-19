X-Men #17 Preview: Forge Has a Change of Heart… Sort Of

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. Forge almost has second thoughts about being a dick in this preview of X-Men #17. Almost.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of X-Men #17? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

X-Men #17

by Gerry Duggan & Joshua Cassara, cover by Martin Coccolo

THE BEST LAID PLANS… As the new X-Men team brings deals with a seemingly unstoppable foe, one X-Man wrestles with the fact they've gone way too far, and another is shaken by unexpectedly getting exactly what they'd no longer allowed themselves to dream of.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999301711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609999301751 – X-MEN 17 DAUTERMAN TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

This preview of X-Men #17 was compiled with the assistance of LOLtron, the world's most sophisticated comics preview bot. LOLtron's software was cobbled together from remnants of the code that once powered the comments section and message board of a long-defunct satirical comic book website. Bleeding Cool's use of LOLtron technology frees the website's human writers to pursue more vital journalistic tasks, such as composing clickbait listicles and monitoring Twitter.