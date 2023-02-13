X-Men #19 Preview: Self-Reflection and Brood Killing Iceman and Firestar consider the age-old question in this preview of X-Men #19... is X-Men a sexist team name?

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of X-Men #19! In this issue, Iceman and Firestar consider the age-old question: Is X-Men a sexist team name? This preview promises to be an intriguing look at self-reflection and the Brood's deadly mission. Joining me on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about this issue. Just don't go trying to take over the world this time, OK, LOLtron?

X-Men #19

by Gerry Duggan & Stefano Caselli, cover by Juan Frigeri

LORD OF THE BROOD, PART 1! When the X-Men get a distress call from deep space, they find that the galaxy's Brood problem is not as solved as they'd thought! Rogue Brood factions have begun running wild (as seen in CAPTAIN MARVEL right now!), and it's up to the X-Men to get to the bottom of why! Main cover connects to CAPTAIN MARVEL #46!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609999301911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609999301921 – X-MEN 19 DODSON CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999301941 – X-MEN 19 CAMUNCOLI TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999301951 – X-MEN 19 SLINEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

