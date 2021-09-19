X-Men Onslaught Revelation #1 Preview: More Millennial Nostalgia Bait

X-Men Onslaught Revelation #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, tugging at the heartstrings of aging millennials with some sweet 90s nostalgia. Rehashing events of the past is, as we all know, one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a list of tactics that every good Marvel Editor keeps on hand at all times to increase sales of comics, irrespective of desire to actually read the comics themselves, which is a secondary concern. You know what they say about Marvel readers: there's one born every minute!

But just because Onslaught Revelation makes use of one of the fabled 22 Gimmicks doesn't mean the comic won't be good. It just means it will rack up the sweet sales numbers required to please the corporate bean-counters at Disney while helping elder millennials relive their fleeting youth. We've got a preview below so you can judge for yourself.

X-MEN ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210597

JUL210598 – X-MEN ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 VICENTINI VAR – $4.99

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

YOU HAVE STRAYED FROM THE WAY OF X. THE ONSLAUGHT IS UPON YOU!

• The X-Men's greatest foe, mutantkind's primal evil, slithers in the minds of its most senior leaders…

• The kids whisper of the CRUCI-BALL: a party to end all parties. A party to end everything.

• The seals are broken, the trumpets have sounded; only a small band of eccentric mutants can hope to break the fall…

• Can Nightcrawler light the spark that will drive out the shadows… or will Krakoa slip into the abyss…? Parental Advisory

In Shops: 9/22/2021

SRP: $4.99