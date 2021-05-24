X-O Manowar and Ninjak Continue In Valiant August 2021 Solicits

It's still a little sparse on the scene for Valiant. But X-O Manowar and Ninjak are continuing, with the classic Shadowman series also collected in Omnibus form in Valiant Entertainment's August 2021 solicitations.

X-O MANOWAR (2020) #5 CVR A RAHZZAH

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUN211888

JUN211889 – X-O MANOWAR (2020) #5 CVR B CHO – 3.99

JUN211890 – X-O MANOWAR (2020) #5 CVR C 20 COPY INCV CHO – 3.99

JUN211891 – X-O MANOWAR (2020) #5 CVR D PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Rahzzah

An all-new adventure starts here in Part 1 of "Upgrade the World!"

Harvey-Nominated Writer Dennis Hopeless and breathtaking artist Emilio Laiso return to continue the epic saga of Aric of Dacia, aka X-O MANOWAR, as he battles an unknown nanite monstrosity that is devouring the earth.

Will our classic hero out of time finally evolve into the warrior of the future or will X-O Manowar drown with their past?

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NINJAK #2 CVR A NAKAYAMA

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUN211892

JUN211893 – NINJAK #2 CVR B WALSH – 3.99

JUN211894 – NINJAK #2 CVR C PREORDER LOPEZ – 3.99

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Javier Pulido (CA) David Nakayama

Part 2 of "Daylight!"

Who is the trio of extremely powerful bounty hunters that are hunting Ninjak?

Javier Pulido and Jeff Parker's next stop on their action-packed thrill ride brings Ninjak and the songbird agent Myna to Scotland in search of the last remnants of MI6…

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SHADOWMAN CLASSIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUN211895

(W) Bob Hall, Jim Shooter, Steve Englehart (A) Bob Hall, David Lapham (CA) Frank Miller, Paul Mounts

Jack Boniface nearly died one night-attacked by something out of a nightmare. Since that terrifying experience something has changed. Now, when darkness falls, a feeling comes over him, the urge to cast out the evil that would defile the night. Demons in the dark, beware the vigilante known as… Shadowman.

From Valiant legends Bob Hall (Squadron Supreme), Jim Shooter (Secret Wars), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Steve Englehart (Detective Comics), and more comes the first omnibus collection of the series Comic Bulletin calls "a real classic".

Collecting SHADOWMAN (1992) #0-24, THE SECOND LIFE OF DOCTOR MIRAGE #5, SECRET WEAPONS (1993) #1-2, and DARQUE PASSAGES (1994), along with 20+ pages of rarely seen art and extras!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 99.99