XSpoilers Makes Debut Appear In X-Force, Over Threnody (Spoilers)

Yup, the #XSpoilers hashtag is already freaking out on Twitter. Because they get namechecked in today's X-Force #39. When listing the many, many sins of Hank McCoy, the Beast.

We could also throw in the All-New X-Men the space torture, his clone army and, yes, what happened to Threnody.

Threnody, created by Fabian Nicieza and Joe Bennett, who has the mutant power to detect those who are about to die, and convert that into energy blasts, as well as bring back people from the dead as enslaved zombies. Taken in by mutant geneticist and pantomime villain Mister Sinister to hunt for mutants infected with the Legacy Virus, Beast chose not to rescue Threnody from Sinister as he might be best placed to regulate her powers, and remained Sinister's servant through subsequent encounters. It would only be Deadpool that would give her some sense of closure with what she had become.

She hasn't been mentioned in the Krakoan Age of X-Men comics, but writer Benjamin Percy told us recently on AIPT.

This was later amended (without editorial note) to his other book X-Force. And the #XSpoilers hashtag on Twitter got very excited.

But not quite as excited as they are about to get after they all read this particular passage.

Open the social media floodgates for the recognition in a mainstream X-Men title!

1407 Greymalkin: He's openly mocking us #xtwitter #xspoilers

Okay, not sure if that's the direction they were going for. Ah, they'll take it.

