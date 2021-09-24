Yen Press Announces 6 Upcoming Manga and Light Novels

Yen Press announced six upcoming titles that include manga (In the Land of Leadale) and light novels (I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World; The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady; Ishura; and Another 2001), all scheduled for March 2022 release. Additionally, Yen Press announced If You Could See Love, a digital exclusive manga release set to debut in October 2021.

If You Could See Love (digital exclusive)

Story by Teren Mikami

Art by Yuuki Nanaji

Mei Haruno was born with the troublesome ability of being able to see pink arrows indicating who people were in love with. In order to escape, she chooses to enroll in an all-girls' boarding school in the hopes of never getting involved in romance again…only to discover not one but two arrows directed right at her!

If You Could See Love is a sweet girls love series involving a protagonist with the ability to see who others are in love with. This fun and comedic series appeals greatly to passionate fans of yuri manga. If You Could See Love will be available exclusively on digital platforms.

In the Land of Leadale (manga)

Original Story by Ceez

Art by Dashio Tsukimi

Character Design by Tenmaso

Keina Kagami's life ended when a power outage caused her life support to fail…and thus begins her new life two centuries later in the world of her favorite VRMMORPG, Leadale. She is now Cayna, her high elf game avatar, and several things about this version of Leadale are familiar: its abundant nature, its clear blue sky, and even some of the NPCs she created. But the question remains—what has happened over the past two hundred years…?

In the Land of Leadale is a manga adaptation of the Yen On light novel series, a mysterious isekai tale told from the point of view of a female protagonist. An anime adaptation of In the Land of Leadale is set to begin airing in the Winter 2022 season, which will greatly increase the fan base of this charming tale.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World

Story by Miku

Illustration by Rein Kuwashima

A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home…?

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World is a new isekai fantasy involving a protagonist who goes from weak to strong…albeit with a bit of cheating! Combining action, school-life storytelling, and romance, I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World is a light novel series that fits right in line with what core fans of the category are eager to consume.

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady

Story by Piero Karasu

Illustration by Yuri Kisaragi

Despite her supposed ineptitude with regular magic, Princess Annisphia

defies the aristocracy's expectations by developing "magicology," a unique magical theory based on memories from her past life. One day, she witnesses the brilliant noblewoman Euphilia unjustly stripped of her title as the kingdom's next monarch. That's when Annisphia concocts a plan to help Euphilia regain her good name—which somehow involves them living together and researching magic! Little do these two ladies know, however, that their chance encounter will alter not only their own futures but those of the kingdom…and the entire world!

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady provides light novel and yuri fans with everything they're looking for in a great series—adventure, comedy, and, of course, sweet girls love romance! Today's market has quite the appetite for yuri light novels, as seen with the success of Yen On's The Executioner and Her Way of Life.

Ishura

Story by Keiso

Illustrations by Kureta

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of "One True Hero," these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

Ishura, a rising star in the world of light novels, is a tale of epic proportions—one that involves a battle among several almighty combatants. With a unique premise unlike anything published in English in recent years, Ishura is extremely appealing to core light novel fans looking for a great read.

Another 2001

Story by Yukito Ayatsuji

It has been three years since the calamity of 1998 that claimed the lives of many students in Yomiyama North Middle School's class 3-3. After being placed in the cursed class, Sou Hiratsuka will have to work alongside the class of 1998 survivor Mei Misaki in order to avert a new disaster. But as mysterious accidents and deaths pile up despite their countermeasures, the pair will be forced to reckon with Yomiyama North's deepest mysteries…

Another 2001 is the highly anticipated sequel novel series to Yukito Ayatsuji's Another, the compelling and iconic horror story from Yen On. Another is one of the most celebrated works of horror in the world of light novels, manga, and anime and is a must-read for the many fans who have discovered the series as the genre has grown to be one of the most beloved in the industry.

