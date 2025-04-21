Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Yen Press | Tagged: I Love Amy, Ize Press, korean comics, manhwa, Sakura Con 2025, The Merman Trapped in My Lake, Yen Press

Yen Press Announces Manhwa Imprint Ize Press will Release 2 New Manhwa

Yen Press announced at Sakura-Con 2025 that its imprint, Ize Press, would release I Love Amy and The Merman Trapped in My Lake.

Article Summary Ize Press to release English prints of two Korean manhwa at Sakura-Con 2025.

The Merman Trapped in My Lake: a dark romantasy with supernatural themes.

I Love Amy: a Girls Love manhwa exploring unexpected friendships and romance.

Watch for release dates on the publisher's social media.

At the Yen Press Industry Panel at Sakura-Con 2025, Ize Press announced the English print publication of two Korean comics, or manhwa: The Merman Trapped in My Lake and I Love Amy. The publication dates of both titles will be announced at a later date. The best place to check is on the publisher's social media account.

The Merman Trapped in My Lake

Art by R.PPOBI

Original Story by Mitchu

Servaine Noxirel grew up hearing stories from her great-grandfather—tales of the grandeur their noble house once enjoyed and the madness that ran through the bloodline. But the strangest of them all was the story of his niece, a sickly young girl who owned a merman she cherished so deeply that she trapped him in a lake to keep him all to herself. Despite apparently bearing a striking resemblance to her and being named after her, Servaine dismisses this story about her great-aunt as nothing more than a fairy tale. That is, until she meets the merman who believes his Servaine finally came back for him after a hundred years. But has he been waiting all this time because of love? Or for revenge…?

The Merman Trapped in My Lake is an ongoing dramatic romantasy manhwa following the unsettling relationship between a woman seeking to restore her dukedom as the last heir of her family and a beautiful merman with unknown motives and the power to enchant. This supernatural romance is serialized on WEBTOON with 920K+ views. With themes of desperation, obsession, and longing, The Merman Trapped in My Lake will bewitch readers with its hauntingly stunning art and dark foreshadowing.

I Love Amy

By unni

Bibi loves Peter. And Peter would love Bibi…if not for that pesky girl Peter was talking to in the school hallway! Bibi needs her out of the way, so she invites her new rival over for "a sleepover." But instead of making sure the girl from the halls won't be a threat anymore, Bibi enjoys a pleasant night with her new friend, Amy. As they fall asleep, Bibi wrestles with an unfamiliar and confusing feeling. Something must be wrong, because Bibi loves Peter…right?

Complete in four volumes, I Love Amy is a bingeworthy Girls Love manhwa about an unlikely friendship-turned-romance. As the first Girls Love manhwa published by Ize Press, I Love Amy features captivatingly complex characters, a dash of comedy, and a simple yet cute art style that contrasts its dark and psychological themes. As the two girls' friendship of convenience leads to love, readers can enjoy the clever juxtaposition between the wholesome slice-of-life moments and the creepy twists. The webcomic is originally serialized on Tappytoon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!