Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: , , , ,

Yen Press Announces Three New Manga Titles at MCM Comic Con

At MCM Comic Con in London, Yen Press announced three new manga titles for October 2025, including Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Yen Press announces three new manga titles at MCM London Comic Con for October 2025 release.
  • Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set collects the beloved series with new covers and lenticular cards.
  • The Terrifying Students at Ghoul School! explores the origins of fan-favorite supernatural students.
  • The Girl Past the Filters is a bold ecchi rom-com revealing a student's secret online identity.

At MCM London Comic Con, Yen Press announced three new fall titles that include some new looks for familiar favorites and an ecchi rom-com. The lineup will be released in November 2025 and features three manga, the latter two for the first time in English (Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set, The Terrifying Students at Ghoul School!, and The Girl Past the Filters).

Yen Press Manga Titles October 2025

Yen Press Announces Three New Manga Titles at MCM Comic Con
"Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set" cover art: Yen Press

Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set

By Natsuki Takaya

 From sadness and sorrow to hope and happiness, the banquet starts anew! Relive the journey of Tohru Honda from start to finish as she breaks the Sohma family's curse. This stunning box set features not only brand-new covers but a beautiful set of lenticular cards as well. Each and every tragic, silly moment has been collected into one picturesque package!

Yen Press Announces Three New Manga Titles at MCM Comic Con
"The Terrifying Students at Ghoul School!" cover art: Yen Press

The Terrifying Students at Ghoul School!

By Mai Tanaka

 A new semester has begun at Hyakki Academy, and tanuki Mamekichi Maizuka and nekomata Tamao Akisame are just two of the problem students gracing the school's halls this year! Witness the origins of your favorite characters from A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!

Yen Press Announces Three New Manga Titles at MCM Comic Con
"The Girl Past the Filters" cover art: Yen Press

The Girl Past the Filters

By Suzu Omi

 Narumi Hakobe is a high school student who constantly has a blank expression on his face. Even in class, he's quiet and unassuming. His joy in life is keeping up with posts from "Efa," a girl who takes lewd photos and posts them on social media. But soon, he finds out that Efa's true identity is none other than…his diligent and popular classmate Mitsuha Koto…?!

These books are out in October 2025. Official release dates will be announced on Yen Press' official social media feed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Adi TantimedhAbout Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.