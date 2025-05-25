Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set, manga, The Girl Past the Filters, The Terrifying Students at Ghoul School!, Yen Press

Yen Press Announces Three New Manga Titles at MCM Comic Con

At MCM Comic Con in London, Yen Press announced three new manga titles for October 2025, including Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set.

At MCM London Comic Con, Yen Press announced three new fall titles that include some new looks for familiar favorites and an ecchi rom-com. The lineup will be released in November 2025 and features three manga, the latter two for the first time in English (Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set, The Terrifying Students at Ghoul School!, and The Girl Past the Filters).

Yen Press Manga Titles October 2025

Fruits Basket: The Complete Box Set

By Natsuki Takaya

From sadness and sorrow to hope and happiness, the banquet starts anew! Relive the journey of Tohru Honda from start to finish as she breaks the Sohma family's curse. This stunning box set features not only brand-new covers but a beautiful set of lenticular cards as well. Each and every tragic, silly moment has been collected into one picturesque package!

The Terrifying Students at Ghoul School!

By Mai Tanaka

A new semester has begun at Hyakki Academy, and tanuki Mamekichi Maizuka and nekomata Tamao Akisame are just two of the problem students gracing the school's halls this year! Witness the origins of your favorite characters from A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!

The Girl Past the Filters

By Suzu Omi

Narumi Hakobe is a high school student who constantly has a blank expression on his face. Even in class, he's quiet and unassuming. His joy in life is keeping up with posts from "Efa," a girl who takes lewd photos and posts them on social media. But soon, he finds out that Efa's true identity is none other than…his diligent and popular classmate Mitsuha Koto…?!

These books are out in October 2025. Official release dates will be announced on Yen Press' official social media feed.

