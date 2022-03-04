Your Free IMAX Batman Comics Can Pay For Your Batman Movie Ticket

This morning on Bleeding Cool, I wrote about the curiousness of getting a free Batman comic book when I went to see the movie at an Odeon IMAX cinema last night. In fact, I picked up a couple of copies, after my neighbour left his on his seat. It now appears that if I put them on eBay, I will have paid for my IMAX ticket easily. And there is nothing stopping you from doing the same.

It appears that this version of the first issue of The Long Halloween, with ads for other Batman graphic novels and an interview with Robert Pattison about the Batman comic books he read while taking on the role, is being given away in the US by AMC IMAX cinemas and in the UK by Odeon IMAX cinemas. Possibly others as well, do please let me know where you see it in the wild. Because right now, copies of the Batman: The Long Halloween promotional reprint comic book in question have sold on eBay in the USA for up to $30 though most copies sell from between $15 to $25. While in the UK, copies of the comic have sold for £14, and someone just sold ten copies for just shy of £100.

So, yes, selling it on eBay can pay for your seat, and more. Basically, you'll get to see The Batman for free. And given how many punters may just leave copies behind or throw them away, if you were to scurry around the cinema looking for any spare copies, on the way out, you could even make a tidy profit. Hell, just go to any participating cinema and hang around the trash/rubbish bins outside.

Newly published for 2022 by DC Comics, to accompany the release of The Batman movie, as well as leading into the Long Halloween graphic novel with a detective mystery set around the organised crime families of Gotham, it is clear that the comic book had an effect on the movie. Taking place during Bruce Wayne's early days of crime-fighting, The Long Halloween tells the story of Holiday, who murders people on holidays, one each month. Working with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Captain James Gordon, Batman races against the calendar as he tries to discover who Holiday is before he claims his next victim each month, while attempting to stop the crime war between two of Gotham City's most powerful families, Maroni and Falcone. This novel also acted as a re-introduction to the DC Universe for Calendar Man, who knows the true identity of the Holiday killer but refuses to share this. He instead riddles and gives Batman hints from his Arkham Asylum cell. The story also ties into the events that transform Harvey Dent into Batman's enemy, Two-Face and revolves around the transition of his rogues gallery from simple mob goons to full-fledged supervillains… something the movie touches on as well.