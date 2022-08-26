Buzzwole Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: GO Fest Finale

This weekend, Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale will bring the Ultra Beasts that debuted in earlier on location events into raids. This includes the return of Nihilego along with the wide release of Xurkitree, Pheromosa, and Buzzwole. Leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale, Bleeding Cool readers can read raid guides for all of the Ultra Beasts. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Buzzwole and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Buzzwole Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Buzzwole counters as such:

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Shadow Staraptor: Gust, Brave Bird

Shadow Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck

Apex Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast+

Mega Charizard Y: Air Slash, Blast Burn

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Buzzwole with efficiency.

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Purified Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast+

Staraptor: Gust, Brave Bird

Yveltal: Gust, Hurricane

Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Incarnate Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Hurricane

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Buzzwole can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Be sure to take advantage of Buzzwole's double weakness to Flying-types.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Buzzwole will not be available in its Shiny form during this event.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Buzzwole will have a CP of 1977 in normal weather conditions and 2472 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!