Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Debuts Baby Beasts Registry Page

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has introduced a new Registry page. Coming just in time for the game's June 2021 Community Day, the Forbidden Forest II Registry Page will focus on Baby Beasts.

Some of these Baby Beasts are entirely new Foundables, while others debuted as Brilliant-only Foundabes during the two-part Creature Discomforts Brilliant Event last month. With the debut of this page, these Foundables can now be collected in their standard, non-Brilliant Form. Some players of the game confirmed early on that these Foundables (some, but not all) can already be returned ahead of Community Day.

No detailed information has been revealed yet about this upcoming Community Day in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. We currently know that it will take place on Saturday, June 12th, from 12 AM until 11:59 PM local time and that it will focus on this new Forbidden Forest II Registry page. After this C0mmunity Day, the game's June 2021 schedule will continue with three more events. Here's what we know about these events from the game's official forum, where Niantic posts in-game information:

June 14th at 11 AM Pacific until June 17th at 11 AM Pacific: June Adversaries Event 2: "Prepare to face higher stakes as you come face to face against the Ancient Norweigan Ridgeback!"

June 19th at 12 AM through June 20th at 11:59 PM local time: Second Year Anniversary Event: "Celebrate Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's second anniversary with a special event and a look back at the story thus far."

June 21st at 11 AM Pacific through June 28th at 11 AM Pacific: Unforgivable Truth Brilliant Event Part 2: "Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Hogwarts Trapdoor Chamber, including Philosopher's Stone and Three-Headed Dog."



Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more information on these events, including the tasks and rewards for the Special Assignments that will debut in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.