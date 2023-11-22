Posted in: Games, Netmarble, Video Games | Tagged: Paragon: The Overprime

Paragon: The Overprime Will Host Second PS5 Closed Beta

Netmarble has announced a second Closed Beta Test for Paragon: The Overprime coming to PS5 owners, happening in mid-December.

Pre-register on the official site for CBT access codes, available exclusively for PS5.

New updates include 3 heroes from the PC game and a South Korean Virtual Girl group.

Game features 5v5 strategic actions, crossplay with PC, and various hero roles.

Netmarble has confirmed that they will be holding a second Closed Beta for Paragon: The Overprime on the PS5 for both North America and Europe. The CBT will run from December 14, 2023, through January 7, 2024, and will feature several key updates that the team will be testing across both regions. Players can pre-register for the test on the game's official website right now, as access codes will be delivered to players on December 14. Keep in mind, this is PS5 only; a PS4 will not cut it. You can check out the finer details for the test below.

"During the first successful Closed Beta Test, over 15,000 players participated across 60,262 matches and accumulated over 164,000 hours (equivalent to 1.9 years) of playtime. This new CBT will add three new heroes from the PC version featuring Morigesh, Yin, and Marty from the South Korean Virtual Girl group MAVE: created by Metaverse Entertainment. MAVE consists of four virtual members (SIU:, ZENA:, TYRA:, and MARTY:) created through a combination of 3D rendering and scanning technology. Based on player feedback, several changes have been made for the upcoming CBT, including an alternate D-pad layout to provide a more flexible control method, an auto-purchase feature for in-game items, and improvements to the Dual Sense navigation system for players' overall convenience."

"Paragon: The Overprime is a team-based TPS Action MOBA that anyone can play for free on PC, and it will also be available for PlayStation 5! Players are engaged in 5v5 play while working with teammates to conquer the Prime battlefield. The game celebrates strategic actions and fast-paced battles by two teams aiming to eliminate the opponents' territories. Players can choose from one of the many powerful heroes utilizing their unique skills – Warrior, Support, Ranger, Caster, Tank, and Assassin. The game will feature full crossplay between PC and PS5 platforms, ensuring there will always be players to matchmake with and that players will be able to jump into matches with their friends, no matter what platform they are on."

