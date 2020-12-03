Level Up: Complete Guide To Level 42 Requirements In Pokémon GO

The level cap has been raised to 50 in Pokémon GO, tasking Level 40 trainers with earning XP and completing new requirements in order to level up. Here's everything trainers need to know about Level 42 and how to get there.

When you click on your profile page in Pokémon GO, you will now see that a Research icon has been added to the end of a bar showcasing how much XP is needed to get to Level 42. Here are the following tasks needed to get to Level 42 and a breakdown of how to get there efficiently.

XP Required: 7,500,000

That's certainly a high amount of XP to earn just for one level but, as with Level 41, all XP earned before these new levels went live will be counted. While newer Level 40 trainers will have their work cut out for them, those who have been playing for a long time after hitting Level 40, as with the trainer in the screenshot pictured above, they will instantly have the XP portion of the requirements taken care of for Level 42.

Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions.

Thankfully, Bleeding Cool recently published a guide to Eeveelution. As a quick note, though, most trainers who are of the level to be doing Level 42's requirements will have already used the name trick. In short, here's what you're looking at. Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon are totally random, so make sure you catch every Eevee you see. Personally, I cycled through more than a dozen before hitting Flareon. To get Esepon, walk Eevee 10KM and evolve while still your buddy during the day. For Umbreon, same deal but at night. Glaceon is evolved by being within range of a Glacial Lure. Leafeon, with a Mossy Lure. Sylveon is not yet released so its evolution is not required for this task. It is unknown as of yet if this task will adjust for those who unlock it after Sylveon's upcoming release. Our major tip here beyond catching all Eevees you see to cover yourself for the random evolutions is to get out there and walk. Before you evolve, too, make sure you see the silhouettes of Espeon, Umbreon, Glaceon, or Leafeon. If you don't see silhouettes, something has gone wrong.

Make 3 Excellent Throws

Don't worry! Pokémon GO is not tasking you with hitting these in a row. Also, there is major help coming to you in the wild. As a part of the Season of Celebration, evolved Pokémon are spawning at a higher rate in the wild. They're bigger, which means they have a bigger catch circle, which means… easier Excellent Throws.

Use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon

As one of the most common, if not the most common full stop, items in Pokémon GO, collecting enough of these won't be a problem. Our only tip here is to use them in a way that helps you out beyond just completing this task. A great bet is to stock up on Pinap Berries and then get out there and hunt, because the game is flooded with new species from the Kalos region. Using Pinap Berries will get you extra candy for these new species and will get you through this task. 200 seems like a lot, to be sure, but these tasks go surprisingly fast once you pop an Incense on and get grinding.

Good luck leveling up, fellow trainers!