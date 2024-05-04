Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sins Of A Solar Empire II, Stardock Entertainment

Sins Of A Solar Empire II Confirmed For Summer PC Release

Stardock Entertainment released a new trailer for Sins Of A Solar Empire II, confiming thew game will be released sometime this Summer.

Article Summary Stardock Entertainment confirms Sins Of A Solar Empire II for a Summer release.

New trailer showcases expansive tactical fleet battles and 4X real-time strategy.

Six playable factions with real-time management of battles and empire expansion.

Innovative combat strategies like surprise attacks and defensive maneuvers highlighted.

Stardock Entertainment, along with indie developers Ironclad Games, announced Sins Of A Solar Empire II will be released sometime this Summer. Serving as a sequel to the 4X real-time strategy sci-fi title from a few years ago, this game expands the galaxy and its empires into vast tactical fleet battles and campaigns for conquest. along with the news came a brand new trailer, which you can check out above.

Sins Of A Solar Empire II

Sins of a Solar Empire II is the sequel to the critically acclaimed space strategy game that seamlessly blends real-time battle tactics with the depth of 4X. As both emperor and battle commander, you must lead one of six playable factions to victory against the threat of extinction! There are no turns. There is no battle mode. There is no strategic mode. It's all one mode, and it's all in real-time. Instantly zoom in to control tactical engagements where every missile, turret, and ship is fully simulated and an important part of the battle. Instantly zoom back out to manage your empire, where every asteroid, moon, and planet orbits its parent in a slowly evolving strategic landscape.

The Surprise: Build a secondary fleet on a rogue asteroid and launch a devastating surprise attack when its orbit brings it behind the enemy's back line.

Build a secondary fleet on a rogue asteroid and launch a devastating surprise attack when its orbit brings it behind the enemy's back line. The Body Block: Stall an enemy's home planet bombardment by using your massive titan to body block swarms of missiles attempting to knock out your starbase and its critical planetary shield.

Stall an enemy's home planet bombardment by using your massive titan to body block swarms of missiles attempting to knock out your starbase and its critical planetary shield. The Screen: Advance a screen of point defense flak frigates to protect your fragile long-range cruisers by intercepting incoming bombers and missiles.

Advance a screen of point defense flak frigates to protect your fragile long-range cruisers by intercepting incoming bombers and missiles. The Swarm: Maneuver your faster-moving ships to pick apart unescorted larger ships. Their powerful but slow-moving turrets simply can't track your agile strike force.

Maneuver your faster-moving ships to pick apart unescorted larger ships. Their powerful but slow-moving turrets simply can't track your agile strike force. The Influencer: Influence a hostile expansionist Minor Faction to secure your border while reserving enough Influence to win an auction for a powerful item to install on your best capital ship.

Influence a hostile expansionist Minor Faction to secure your border while reserving enough Influence to win an auction for a powerful item to install on your best capital ship. The Backstab: Protect yourself from a backstab by establishing a time locked alliance. But pay attention to the time – your "ally" may move his fleet to your doorstep just as the lock expires!

