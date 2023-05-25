Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Has Releases New Content Drop Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is getting a new content drop called Rejects Unite, which will add a few new options and missions to the mix.

Fatshark and Games Workshop have released a brand-new content drop for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide with a ton of content for you to check out. The contest is called Rejects Unite and will bring in two new missions, earnable cosmetics, a new enemy to fight, updates to the store, and will slowly roll out Crossplay options for all characters. The drop will be a part of Patch 10, which will add bug fixes and more to the game as the team continues to improve it. We have more info and a quote below from the team about this update.

"The latest drop for Darktide offers new content, including new missions, a new enemy, a revamped earnable cosmetics shop, and Crossplay, which will be rolled out slowly over the next few weeks."

TWO NEW MISSIONS

Archivum Sycorax – Throneside Deep dive into the Archives and Administratum Offices "Archivum Sycorax is within our strike range, and there's plenty of data buried inside. Get in, access the Deep Archives, and bring us back something juicy. We've seditionists to root out."

Ascension Riser 31 – Transit Remix mission: Ascension Riser 31 is part of our first community event. Players will unite to achieve 3 challenges. Each challenge will unlock a reward; the last will be Ascension Riser 31. "The Moebians are due to pay off some of their co-conspirators. The exchange is happening in a Chasm Station Transit Hub. Said payment's taking the form of prismata crystals. Worthless to you, but handy if you're manufacturing heavy weapons."



ADDED ENEMY

Added the Chaos Spawn – an old fiend returns

COSMETICS

Lock/Unlocked cosmetic inventory view, for players to be able to track better what they have obtained so far

New earnable cosmetics

Earnable cosmetic shop

PREMIUM STORE

After a break to improve the experience, we are re-opening the premium store, featuring new sets of cosmetic items.

"We know we missed the mark at launch," says Juan Martinez, Executive Producer for Darktide. "We acknowledged it, went through community feedback, and changed our approach to servicing the game. We're updating Darktide regularly and have released two content drops, nine updates, and numerous hotfixes since launch. And we're not stopping. Our latest drop, Rejects Unite, adds even more new content for everyone to sink their teeth into. I couldn't be prouder of what the team has achieved thus far. And there's more to come soon."

