Epic Games Reveals Plans For Fortnite On Next-Gen Consoles

Epic Games revealed their full plans this morning for Fortnite's transition to both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X next week. The company revealed details today, which we have for you below for both systems, showing off what the plan to implement on each system when the upgradable version comes out on both consoles. What's more, the devs have assured you'll be able to keep your rank no matter where you transfer from, and they'll be giving out a Throwback Axe Pickaxe starting November 4th as a way to look back at the past.

FORTNITE ON XBOX SERIES X|S

November 10 marks the arrival of not one but two brand-new Xbox consoles where you can play Fortnite. On Xbox Series X|S, Day 1 improvements to Fortnite include:

4K RESOLUTION AT 60 FPS ON SERIES X

Experience Fortnite on Xbox like never before on Xbox Series X with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS.

DYNAMIC VISUALS AND PHYSICS ON SERIES X

Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

1080P RESOLUTION AT 60 FPS ON SERIES S

Hop into any game mode and enjoy 1080P running at a smooth 60 FPS. The Xbox Series S will support most of the visual enhancements available on the Series X.

GET INTO MATCHES FASTER

Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.

ENHANCED SPLIT SCREEN

On Xbox Series X|S, Split Screen now supports 60 FPS.

FORTNITE ON PLAYSTATION 5

The PlayStation 5 will be launching November 12 or November 19 depending on your territory. On PS5, Day 1 improvements to Fortnite include:

4K RESOLUTION AT 60 FPS

Experience Fortnite on PlayStation like never before on PlayStation 5 with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS.

DYNAMIC VISUALS AND PHYSICS

Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

DUALSENSE CONTROLLER IMMERSION

Haptic feedback makes it feel like you're holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. In addition to general vibration support, we've integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller.

SELECT YOUR FAVORITE MODE FROM THE PS5 HOME SCREEN

Fortnite supports PS5's Activities, starting with the ability to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected. Once in the Lobby, choose to queue up for your selected mode!

GET INTO MATCHES FASTER

Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.

ENHANCED SPLIT SCREEN

On PS5, Split Screen now supports 60 FPS.