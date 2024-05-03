Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Ultra Beasts, World of Wonders

Pokémon GO Announces All May 2024 Events & Content

Diancie Special Research for all Trainers, new events, and Raids featuring returning favorites and new species announced for Pokémon GO.

Niantic has announced the full slate of Pokémon GO content for May 2024. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in May 2024:

May 2 – May 16: Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) Tapu Fini will have the special attack Nature's Madness, which deals 90 power in Gyms and Raids with 80 power (please a decrease in the opponent's defense) in Trainer battles

Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) May 16 – May 23: Regirock (can be Shiny)

Regirock (can be Shiny) May 23 – June 1: The new Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakatak make their debut. They will be regional: Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere

The new Ultra Beasts Blacephalon and Stakatak make their debut. They will be regional: Weekends in May: Shadow Entei

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, May 1: Registeel (can be Shiny)

Registeel (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 8: Tapu Fini (can be Shiny)

Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 15: Tapu Fini (can be Shiny)

Tapu Fini (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 22: Regirock (can be Shiny)

Regirock (can be Shiny) Wednesday, May 29: Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere



Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this May 2024:

May 2 – May 16: Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny)

Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny) May 16 – May 23: Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny)

Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny) May 23 – June 1: Mega Pideot (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in May 2024:

May 1, 2024: Diancie Special Research available to all Trainers

Diancie Special Research available to all Trainers May 4 – 5, 2024: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend May 4 – 9, 2024: Rivals Week

Rivals Week May 11, 2024: Flock Together Research Day

Flock Together Research Day May 14 – 19, 2024: Catching Wonders

Catching Wonders May 19, 2024: May Community Day: TBA

May Community Day: TBA May 23 – 28, 2024: Ultra Space Wonders

Ultra Space Wonders May 26, 2024: Incense Day

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2024:

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 : Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, May 14, 2024 : Abra with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Abra with double evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, May 21, 2024 : Elgyem with double Catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Elgyem with double Catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, May 23, 2024: Mareanie with double catch XP

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 1st, 2024 until June 1st, 2024:

Hisuian Sneasel, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o

Sandygast

Dubwool

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

