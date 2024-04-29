Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In April 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in April 2024.

Article Summary April 2024 sees a major value spike in Evolving Skies Pokémon TCG cards.

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art is leading with a value of $745.33.

Evolving Skies set holds eight cards valued over $100 each.

Scarlet & Violet era trails with only three cards passing the $100 mark.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $745.33 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $338.68 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $203.37 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $184.30 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $172.04 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $161.10 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $145.94 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $113.35 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $83.86 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $71.83 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $71.38 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $68.06 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $46.17 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $37.82 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $36.88

We are seeing a major boom in the value of Sword & Shield era cards in April, and that, of course, includes Evolving Skies. This set is far and away the most loaded with valuable cards of any modern set with no close competitor. This month alone, the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art has seen a nearly $150 increase in value. The second top card of the set, Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, has also jumped by $83, becoming the second most valuable card in the entire SWSH era. Umbreon V Alternate Art has almost doubled in value this month alone.

We may see the day when Umbreon VMAX Alt Art surpasses the $1,000 mark.

Hell, we may see the day when that happens for multiple cards in this iconic set.

The most insane part of all of this is the sheer number of cards increasing in value. Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies now has eight cards over $100 in value.

The entire Scarlet & Violet era has three across all of its sets.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

