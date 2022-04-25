Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Complete Expansion Review

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll conclude this series with a complete expansion review.

Card types abound

While the major selling point of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars was the arrival of the new VSTAR mechanic, what actually stands out for me is the sheer number of card types active in this set. It makes Brilliant Stars far and away the most diverse opening experience. The set has (take a deep breath before attempting to read the list):

Commons, uncommons, rares, and holos of course

Pokémon-V

Pokémon-VMAX

Pokémon-VSTAR

Full Arts

Alternate Arts

Rainbow Rare VMAX

Gold Vs

Gold VSTARs

Full Art Trainers

Rainbow Rare Trainers

Gold Trainer Items

Character Rares

Character Super Rares

Black & Gold VMAXes

I've opened a ton of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars boxes in my Pull Rate Quest series, and I can confirm that the presence of all of these cards makes these openings such a fun journey. There would be boxes with no VSTARs, no VMAXes, and other different mixes.

Arceus & Charizard

These two are the set mascots and they feature on VSTARs, Vs, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and more. The Alternate Arts pictured above are two of the best Alt Arts, full stop. Sometimes, Charizard hype can define a set like Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, Champion's Path, and Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows, but this has been by far the most balanced set with a Charizard chase card in an incredibly long time.

Pokémon TCG introduces the Trainer Gallery subset

And this is where Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars does for 2022 what Sword & Shield – Battle Styles did for 2021. Battle Styles will forever be underrated for reintroducing the best card type — Alternate Arts — to the hobby. Now, Brilliant Stars introduces the Trainer Gallery subset which not only brings back Character Rares for the first time since Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, it also introduces Character Super Rares and activates the Reverse Holo slot as a slot where you can pull a major hit from.

With Eeveelution cards, Mimikyu, Acerola, Gloria, and more in the Trainer Gallery, this turns Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars from a strong set into an era-defining set.

Another nice touch is the update made to Black & Gold VMAXes, which now include a third color specific to the Pokémon.

Final Rating

10/10: For what it brings to back and starts in the hobby, Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars is a perfect set that is only second to Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. It is the second-best set of the era and a contender for a Top 10 set ever released. A set like this is a continued indication that we are in a renaissance of Pokémon art that I'd compare to the inventiveness and creativity we saw begin in the Neo era of the Wizards of the Coast releases.

