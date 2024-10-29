Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PNY, Video Games | Tagged: XLR8 Gaming DDR5 Desktop Memory

PNY Unveils Two New Low-CAS DDR5 RAM Memory Options

PNY has a pair of new memory options available this morning, as they revealed the XLR8 Gaming DDR5 Desktop Memory with RGB

Article Summary PNY introduces new low-CAS XLR8 Gaming DDR5 RAM with superior speed and responsiveness.

Choose between sleek low-profile design or vibrant ARGB EPIC-X RGB lighting features.

Compatible with top motherboards and syncs with popular ARGB software for customized lighting.

Supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO for instant extreme overclocking capabilities.

PNY dropped new information this morning on a pair of low-CAS DDR5 RAM options from their catalog, with the XLR8 Gaming DDR5 Desktop Memory. Both of them have been designed to give a superior edge with speed and responsiveness; however, one of the models has been given an RGB feature for those who just can't help but want to light up your tower from the inside. We have more details on the new design below.

PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR5 Desktop Memory

The new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory modules are meticulously engineered for gamers, creators and enthusiasts to maximize PC performance. Available in two versions: a low-profile design or with brilliant and colorful EPIC-X RGB, the sleek and modern profile of the new heat spreader optimizes thermal performance and is complemented by a black, matte aluminum finish, adding a touch of sophistication to any PC build. The XLR8 logo is proudly emblazoned on the side and paired with an embossed pennant design that enhances the overall look and provides unmatched flair and style.

The EPIC-X RGB model features ultra-bright ARGB LEDs diffused through a geometric polymer light pipe, providing a supreme lighting experience. Users can easily control and customize the lighting of their modules with popular motherboard ARGB control and sync software such as Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion®, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync®, ensuring a smooth and integrated experience.

PNY has conducted extensive testing of these new DDR5 modules with motherboard partners, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI, to guarantee maximum compatibility and make extreme overclocking possible. With support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO in each module, gamers and enthusiasts can achieve extreme overclocking right out of the box, without worrying about system compatibility. High-quality components and premium ICs combine to deliver aggressive speeds, low latency, and the legendary reliability that PNY is known for.

