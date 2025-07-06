Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Back To The Dawn, Metal Head Games, Spiral Up Games

Back to the Dawn Receives Mid-July Steam Launch Date

After a legnthy period of being in Early Access, the game Back to the Dawn will finally be fully released for Steam this month

Article Summary Back to the Dawn launches on Steam mid-July after over a year in Early Access.

Play as a wrongfully jailed journalist uncovering conspiracies in a grim animal prison RPG.

Forge alliances, join gangs, master prison trades, and define your own strategic escape path.

Experience high replayability with choices that shape unique endings and dynamic narratives.

Indie game developer Metal Head Games and publisher Spiral Up Games have revealed the official launch date for Back To The Dawn, as the game is leaving Early Access. The game has been in EA for over a year and a half as the devs have been working to refine the story and more to this story-rich prison RPG featuring incarcerated animals. Now we know the game will launch on July 18, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Back to the Dawn

Back to the Dawn provides a gripping RPG experience set within the sinister confines of a maximum-security prison. Drawing influences from iconic prison shows like Prison Break and Escape from Alcatraz; players will take on the role of a journalist wrongfully incarcerated and caught up in a deep-seated conspiracy. Every corner is brimming with deceit, surveillance, and shifting allegiances, demanding players to be alert and adapt. Forge tenuous alliances or ignite fierce rivalries, climb the prison hierarchy, and navigate a complex web of decisions. Your every choice is pivotal in your quest for freedom and unveiling the truth.

Immersive Prison Exploration: Step into a meticulously designed maximum-security prison, where every shadowy corner, confined cell and winding corridor has a story to tell. Anticipate an intricate blend of strategic thinking and keen observation as you uncover hidden challenges and discovery points.

Step into a meticulously designed maximum-security prison, where every shadowy corner, confined cell and winding corridor has a story to tell. Anticipate an intricate blend of strategic thinking and keen observation as you uncover hidden challenges and discovery points. Diverse Cast of Inmates: Engage with a diverse and vibrant roster of inmates, each pulsating with their own life stories and motivations. Forge alliances that could be your lifeline, or tread the dangerous waters of prison gang politics. In this world, everyone has a story to tell, and every story holds the key to survival.

Engage with a diverse and vibrant roster of inmates, each pulsating with their own life stories and motivations. Forge alliances that could be your lifeline, or tread the dangerous waters of prison gang politics. In this world, everyone has a story to tell, and every story holds the key to survival. Engaging Prison Occupations: Immerse yourself in a spectrum of prison jobs that mirror the intricacies of real-world penitentiaries. From mastering the nuanced intricacies of laundry tasks to the clandestine dealings of contraband trade—these jobs provide not just monetary rewards but also insights into the prison's underbelly and its intricate power dynamics.

Immerse yourself in a spectrum of prison jobs that mirror the intricacies of real-world penitentiaries. From mastering the nuanced intricacies of laundry tasks to the clandestine dealings of contraband trade—these jobs provide not just monetary rewards but also insights into the prison's underbelly and its intricate power dynamics. Adaptive Gameplay Dynamics: Define your prison break adventure journey on your own terms. Will you rise through brute strength, move like a whisper in the shadows, or pull the strings with silver-tongued diplomacy? Tailor your skill set, devise indispensable tools, and establish your reputation in a dynamic prison ecosystem.

Define your prison break adventure journey on your own terms. Will you rise through brute strength, move like a whisper in the shadows, or pull the strings with silver-tongued diplomacy? Tailor your skill set, devise indispensable tools, and establish your reputation in a dynamic prison ecosystem. High Replayability: Experience an ever-shifting odyssey with Back to the Dawn. Choices don't merely branch paths—they forge them. Every decision you make carries consequences, from minor dialogues to major plot decisions. Your legacy is crafted by your actions, ensuring that each playthrough offers a fresh, bespoke narrative.

Experience an ever-shifting odyssey with Back to the Dawn. Choices don't merely branch paths—they forge them. Every decision you make carries consequences, from minor dialogues to major plot decisions. Your legacy is crafted by your actions, ensuring that each playthrough offers a fresh, bespoke narrative. Shape Your Destiny: The culmination of your prison adventure isn't predefined. Your actions, relationships, and strategies all converge to determine your ending. Whether you find yourself trapped indefinitely, experience the euphoria of freedom, or uncover hidden truths leading to your vindication, the game offers a spectrum of endings to explore and experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!