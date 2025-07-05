Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ace combat

Bandai Namco Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Ace Combat

Bandai Namco is kicking off the 30th Anniversary celebrations of Ace Combat with a special video presentation and a letter

Article Summary Bandai Namco marks Ace Combat's 30th anniversary with a commemorative video and special letter to fans.

Kazutoki Kono, Ace Combat's brand director, thanks fans for three decades of support and excitement.

The message highlights the importance of change, ambition, and innovation in the series' lasting legacy.

Teases more anniversary events and new heights for Ace Combat as it celebrates its major milestone.

Bandai Namco launched a new video and a special letter to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their aerial assault title, Ace Combat. The company basically alluded to the fact that there will be some events happening to mark the occasion, but to start things off, they have released a new commemorative video for fans to enjoy. As well as a letter, which we have here, penned by Ace Combat brand director, Kazutoki Kono. Enjoy both as we wait to see what the company has planned for the series.

Ace Combat 30th Anniversary

Since the release of the first title in 1995, thanks to your unwavering support, the Ace Combat Series has reached a remarkable milestone, its 30th anniversary in 2025. First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all our fans and everyone involved who has supported the series throughout the years. Thank you, sincerely, from the bottom of my heart. This moment is our chance to return thirty years' worth of appreciation to you. I believe that sustaining a legacy over three decades means far more than simply the passage of time. I've always shared this message with everyone involved in the series:

"To deliver emotionally resonant, high-quality experiences that exceed expectations, to spark excitement for what comes next—and then to meet that anticipation with even greater ambition. By continuing this cycle, we build a bond of trust with our players, and that bond is the truest expression of our gratitude."

Over the past thirty years, times have changed. Values have shifted, technologies have evolved, and certain cultures have faded. Our company and our team have continually transformed to navigate these tides. In a word, we've embraced change. There were times we may not have fully met your expectations. But I also believe there were moments when we exceeded them—when we soared higher than anyone imagined.

Namco's founder, Masaya Nakamura, once said, "Only those who can adapt to change will survive."

I joined Namco in 1994. Back then, I understood those words intellectually—but not yet from experience. Now, I truly do. After three incredible decades of adapting to change, we've built an enduring bond of trust with all of you. That connection is the very force that has sustained the Ace Combat Series and propelled it into the future. I can now feel this truth in every fiber of my being. And I'm proud—proud that our ongoing commitment to delivering value and earning your trust has led us to this 30th anniversary.

And now, we're ready. Everything is in place. It's time to take flight once again—toward even greater heights.

Brand director of Ace Combat Series — Kazutoki Kono

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!