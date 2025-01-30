Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Grove, Kwalee, Town to City

New Cozy City-Builder Game "Town To City" Announced

From the creators of Station to Station, they have created a new cozy city builder game called Town To City, currently in the works

Article Summary Town to City lets you build and design charming towns, growing them into bustling cities.

Explore grid-less building for unique layouts, from quaint alleys to sprawling city districts.

Customize your town with beautiful voxel graphics and capture stunning in-game photos.

Meet resident needs, increase the economy, and watch communities flourish over time.

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Kwalee have revealed their new cozy city-builder game this week, as Town to City is in the works. Created by the same minds who brought us Station to Station, much in the same way you built railroads in their previous game to achieve goals, you'll do the same here but with mall towns. You'll use what resources you have to make a town look however you'd like while trying to build it up into a thriving city. The game has no release date, but we wouldn't be surprised if it was released sometime this year. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Town to City

Break free of the grid in Town to City: a cozy city builder that invites you to create a beautiful and bustling community. Freely place houses, shops, amenities, and natural elements to delight your residents and encourage new families to move in. As your population grows, so can your ambitions: create multiple towns that can grow alone or thrive together, helping the whole region develop and prosper. In the campaign or sandbox mode, you're free to build at your own pace, placing each flower bed with pixel precision or prioritizing growing your economy and developing your town into a thriving city.

Shape Your City: Truly grid-less building sets you free to lay out your town however you like. Plan out carefully-ordered rows of houses and city districts, or grow outwards organically with residences, amenities, parks and plazas connected by winding streets and alleys.

Truly grid-less building sets you free to lay out your town however you like. Plan out carefully-ordered rows of houses and city districts, or grow outwards organically with residences, amenities, parks and plazas connected by winding streets and alleys. Unleash Your Creativity: Beautify your settlement to your heart's content with a plethora of customization options. Set up lighting, plant flowers, and wooded parks, and decorate houses and buildings to complement or contrast. With gorgeous voxel graphics as a base, it's easy to create something beautiful you'll want to capture with the in-game photo mode.

Beautify your settlement to your heart's content with a plethora of customization options. Set up lighting, plant flowers, and wooded parks, and decorate houses and buildings to complement or contrast. With gorgeous voxel graphics as a base, it's easy to create something beautiful you'll want to capture with the in-game photo mode. Nurture Your Community: As your town flourishes, you'll need to meet the needs of your growing population. Provide amenities that will cater to everyone – from farmers and workers to artisans and the bourgeoisie – alongside specific requests by individual residents. Get to know each person as they arrive in town and watch them settle down to form new families in the homes you built for them.

As your town flourishes, you'll need to meet the needs of your growing population. Provide amenities that will cater to everyone – from farmers and workers to artisans and the bourgeoisie – alongside specific requests by individual residents. Get to know each person as they arrive in town and watch them settle down to form new families in the homes you built for them. Grow Your Economy: Assign workers to jobs, research new buildings and decorations, and boost your sleepy settlement into a bustling center of commerce. As you expand, you'll pursue new developments in farming and tourism taking your economy to greater heights.

