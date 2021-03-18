Alolan Raichu Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

Alolan Raichu is back in raids in Pokémon GO as part of the Charged Up event. This dual Electric/Psychic-type Legendary, which can be encountered in its Shiny form, can be defeated by solo players with the right counters. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Alolan variant of Raichu, perfect your catching strategy, and understand its 100% IVs.

Top Alolan Raichu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Raichu counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

When it is released, Therian Forme Landorus will take the spot right above Chandelure, but it will not be added to Pokémon GO before this raid rotation is finished.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Raichu with efficiency.

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Krookodile (Snarl, Earthquake)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Raichu can be defeated by solo players with those top counters. Be sure to power up your Pokémon as much as possible, though, as this one won't go down without a fight.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Alolan Raichu. It isn't that difficult of a catch, though, so it'd be safe to try some standard Razz Berries as well if you want to conserve your Goldens.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Alolan Raichu is currently understood to be about one in 50.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Alolan Raichu will have a CP of 1306 in normal weather conditions and 1633 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!