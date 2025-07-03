Posted in: Games, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: opera, Opera GX

Opera GX Launches New Browser Booster 2 Update

Opera GX has a new update out for gamers who want to ehnance a few things, as the Browser Booster 2 update is available now

Article Summary Opera GX launches Browser Booster 2, offering major upgrades for gamers seeking enhanced browsing.

New Opera Translate feature enables instant webpage translations in over 40 languages with privacy focus.

Improved Split Screen and Tab Islands boost multitasking for Opera GX and Opera One users alike.

Custom animated mouse cursors debut in partnership with Sweezy, adding unique flair to the browser UI.

Opera has released a new update for its gaming browser, Opera GX, as players can download the new Browser Booster 2 update for free. Some of the new features available to players is the launch of Opera Translate, as well as a significant update for tab management, fully customizable animated cursors, and additional features. We have the details for you here as the update is free to download right now.

Opera GX – Browser Booster 2

At the core of this update is Opera Translate, a built-in feature designed to break down language barriers for users across the globe. As one of the most requested features by users in Opera One and Opera GX alike, it comes integrated natively into both browsers, detecting when a webpage is in a different language than the user's default setting in the browser and offering to translate it instantly. Supporting over 40 languages, Opera Translate makes it easier for users to explore international websites, follow global news, or navigate foreign content while traveling. Users can choose to translate a page just once, or set the browser to always translate certain languages.

The Opera Translate feature is powered by Lingvanex and their AI-enhanced technology for natural and accurate language processing. Crucially, the translation solution is hosted on Opera's own European-based servers, ensuring that all translated information is processed in-house and protected by the strictest privacy regulations, without being sent to third-party services.

Opera One: Split Screen now within Tab Islands

Opera One is getting improvements to its Split Screen feature after reviewing the community's feedback., Users can now access the toolbar in each tab while browsing in Split Screen mode. This means that users now get:

Access to Toolbar features: when in Split Screen mode, users can now access Pinboards, Snapshot tool, Flow, Bookmarks, Downloads, the Easy Setup menu, and any other features they choose to add to the Toolbar

Player in Toolbar: now users can benefit from the Music Player in the toolbar when they're using Split Screen mode.

This update also brings the Split Screen mode inside of the Tab Islands, which means that users can benefit from the tab grouping capabilities of Opera and add their joint tabs (in Split Screen mode) to any Tab Island.

Custom Animated Cursors & Tab Management

The default mouse cursor is a relic and Opera GX is fixing that. With a new update, Opera GX is now the first and only browser that lets users fully customize their mouse cursor across the entire browser UI. In collaboration with Sweezy Cursors, Opera GX and Sweezy now offer a library of over 30 cursor packs – including both static and animated designs – that can be applied with a single click. No need to download third-party tools, change OS settings, or install risky extensions. For gamers who care about aesthetics and immersion, custom cursors bring more vibes to every click.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!