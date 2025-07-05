Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Releases New Cinematic Trailer

Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, as the latest expansion will be released this month

Article Summary Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate launches this month with a thrilling new cinematic trailer reveal.

Explore Kepler, a fresh destination with deep puzzles, mysteries, and dark matter-powered abilities.

Unleash new skills like Matterspark and Relocator Cannon to tackle challenging terrain and enemies.

Face dangerous new foes including Vex Kobolds and Fallen Corsairs, plus score powerful new gear.

Bungie held a special livestream this week in which they revealed a number of new items for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate, including the new cinematic trailer. The team revealed a ton about what's to come in the latest expansion set to be released on July 15, 2025. We have more info below and the trailer above, as well as a the full livestream for you to watch down below.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Play Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. Guardians will track a mysterious signal to a location at the edge of the solar system, where they will uncover a truth that redefines their future. The expansion will take place on Kepler, a new destination inspired by the puzzle-solving and pathfinding challenges of Destiny 2's dungeons and destination design which encourages deep exploration, mystery, and player-driven discovery. New enemies, weapons, gear, and destination-specific abilities await those brave enough to dive into its secrets.

A key feature of Kepler is the abundant dark matter energy, which powers the abilities available to the Guardian while exploring the destination. The new Matterspark ability allows Guardians to bind to dark matter to change forms, enabling them to squeeze through tight spaces, jump and dash across terrain, and become a rolling force of destruction. Additional abilities include the new Relocator Cannon, which uses Fallen dark matter tech to teleport players across the environment, and Mattermorph, which lets Guardians manipulate their surroundings using the combined forces of dark matter and Strand.

The Future Is Now: A new adventure and the start of a new saga in Destiny 2. World tiers allow Guardians to select the level of difficulty that is right for them and reap the rewards that come with victory. Higher tiers offer more challenge, additional narrative threads, new secrets to uncover, and more powerful gear to collect.

A new adventure and the start of a new saga in Destiny 2. World tiers allow Guardians to select the level of difficulty that is right for them and reap the rewards that come with victory. Higher tiers offer more challenge, additional narrative threads, new secrets to uncover, and more powerful gear to collect. Access Kepler's Secrets: Hidden deep within the Reef, a new destination awaits: the mysterious planetoid of Kepler. Explore a lost human settlement and forgotten Fallen houses, and encounter new characters, all affected by a mysterious Anomaly that has twisted the destination into something menacing.

Hidden deep within the Reef, a new destination awaits: the mysterious planetoid of Kepler. Explore a lost human settlement and forgotten Fallen houses, and encounter new characters, all affected by a mysterious Anomaly that has twisted the destination into something menacing. Destination Abilities: Push the limit of your Guardian's capabilities and unlock the mysteries of Kepler with new destination abilities, powered by the mysterious Anomaly.

Push the limit of your Guardian's capabilities and unlock the mysteries of Kepler with new destination abilities, powered by the mysterious Anomaly. New Foes: Two new enemy combatants have entered the fray. Cut down swarming masses of Vex drones known as Kobolds, and face diabolical hovering Fallen Corsairs, each intent on standing in the way of your success.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!