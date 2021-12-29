Review: Vissles LP85 Mac Style Mechanical Keyboard

A short time ago we were sent a cool little mechanical keyboard for review as Vissles provided us the LP85 Mac Style Mechanical Keyboard. The company created this super slim model that was designed to be portable, easy to charge, and quick to connect through either a direct connection or through Bluetooth. But how well does it actually hold up and work when put to the test on PC, consoles, and mobile devices, both for work and for play? We ran it through the gauntlet to see how well it held up.

Getting straight to the design first, the housing for this unit stands at just 0.31 inches, making it about as thin as a standard keyboard for an iMac. However, this one is a bit more durable as they have gone to extra lengths to protect it in an anodized aluminum chassis. Essentially, the main design can take a beating, which helps with portability. It comes in a 75% compact layout, so those of you wishing for a numpad will be out of luck, however, those of you used to compact or esports keyboards will be pleased. The keyboard has a singular USB charging port at the top along with a simple switch to go between wired connection and Bluetooth at will. The keys are premium X-optical switches that have the same typing feel as a mechanical keyboard, but it has been designed to look and behave more ergonomically. So those of you looking to hear that clackity sounds will have it without the cumbersome look. Every key is RGB backlit and comes pre-programmed with 19 dynamic and eight monochrome designs and modes for whatever you're feeling.

When it comes to performance, there's a little give and take depending on what you wanna do. We tested this on a gaming PC, an Xbox Series X, a PS4, an iPhone, and an iPad. All of the devices that had a USB port for the connection worked fine. We could type whatever we wanted with ease whether it be a worksheet, a text message, game chat, etc. The keys are a bit close together, so those with fat fingers or who tend to be fast typers without raising your fingers immediately off the keys will get some mistypes. The Bluetooth is where the issues kick in a bit as you have to press specific keys to make a connection, and sometimes the device doesn't immediately pick up.

I can connect the keyboard to up to three devices at the same time, which was a nice benefit so that my PC, my Xbox, and my iPhone all had access at once. However, there's a short-range on the device as well as we couldn't go more than ten feet without experiencing issues. Surprisingly, it worked best on mobile, as I wrote out notes and carried on a text conversation with it hooked up. As far s gaming goes, it holds up alright. However, since I can't program any lighting designs in, there's no way to really set up a WASD lighting format, and there isn't a robust key bind system. So if you're a hardcore gamer that needs every little thing programmed, this will only be able to do the basics.

Overall, I actually enjoyed the LP85 Mac Style Mechanical Keyboard. Is it perfect? No. But the look, the weight, the feel, and the design are all attractive. This is essentially an answer to a work keyboard to use on the go, or a multiuse keyboard to have around the house for multiple endeavors. I only wish it had a better interface to work with objects like a Smart TV, so I could use it on apps like YouTube or make it easier to search for things on the dozens of streaming apps rather than selecting letter-by-letter. But for what its worth, it's a really nice keyboard that can still be used in multiple functions around the home or on the go.