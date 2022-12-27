Aberration Expansion Pack Releases For ARK On Nintendo Switch

Snail Games have released the latest DLC for ARK: Survival Evolved on Nintendo Switch as the Aberration Expansion Pack is out. Ever since the game was released on the Switch, the team has been working on a roadmap of content to essentially catch everyone up on where others players are on PC and more so that everyone has the same amount of content. But not all at once so that players are overwhelmed with all of the content at once, giving them a chance to see what each one has to offer and play it before the next one drops. The latest one to drop is Aberration, which brings about a ton of new content that will bring you into the desert and add a number of new items, scenarios, and more. You can see the latest trailer for the expansion below as we now wait to see when the next three are on the way.

"Aberration is a sci-fi, vertigo-inducing, bioluminescent cave system that drops survivors onto a damaged, radioactive ARK, featuring a myriad of lush underground biomes containing exotic new creatures and gear to be acquired or crafted. Aberration is the second Expansion Pack for ARK: Survival Evolved, joining the desert-themed "Scorched Earth" map in continuing to shed light onto the vast mysteries of ARK! Aberration is available free to download for players who own ARK: Ultimate Survivor's Edition or available within the ARK Season Pass or ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Upgrade."

"The Winter Wonderland in-game event is running now through January 5, during which ARK survivors can grab boosted rates, loot-filled presents, and collect 12 new chibis from this epic winter-themed extravaganza. This is the very first in-game event for Nintendo Switch players after this fall's reboot of ARK: Survival Evolved, bringing content parity with PC and console ARK players. A solid 2023 roadmap of ARK on Switch content updates is planned, including parity with all traditional in-game events."