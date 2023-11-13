Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In November 2023

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Darkness Ablaze, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $25.58 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.13 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $6.53 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $8.35 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $6.25 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $5.89 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $4.72 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $4.58 Charizard V 019/189: $3.73 Pokémon Breeder's Nurturing Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 195/189: $2.98

The closest thing to a chase card in Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze is the Charizard VMAX. It's not a Secret Rare or even a Full Art, though, so its status as a relatively common pull is keeping it low in value. This month, this $25 card remained steady in the market at this value. Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare, though, fell $2, which made it fall from its spot as the second biggest card of the set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

