Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In November 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fusion Strike, which came out in this month, are now that the set has been out for a few weeks.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing.

Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $133.76 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $125.05 Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $124.36 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $74.43 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $63.66 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $48.51 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $44.00 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $35.59 Mew VMAX 114/264: $34.75 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $25.63 Elesa's Sparkle Full Art Trainer Supporter 260/264: $23.38 Shiny Flaaffy Gold Secret Rare 280/264: $19.82 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $19.43 Genesect V Full Art 254/264: $19.14 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $17.08 Power Tablet Gold Secret Rare 281/264: $15.79 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $14.71 Shauna Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 278/264: $14.71 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $13.46 Chandelure VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 265/264: $13.15

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is officially the first completely post-scalping set. After the week of release, individual card prices have already plummetted with a far steeper decline than the previous mainline expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which is just now starting to fall off. The market value of the cards show this as a Mew-lover's set, with the Mew cards doing incredibly well as even the standard VMAX retains a higher price than some of the Alternate Arts. Still, this is a set I'd encourage collectors to wait on before buying singles. We have not seen the full extent of how far this set will drop.