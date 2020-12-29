The Alchemist Code Starts A New Collab Events With The Shield Hero

Gumi Inc has revealed a new collaboration event happening in The Alchemist Code as players will be able to take on The Shield Hero. Yes, now you can play as the titular character from The Rising of The Shield Hero from December 28th, 2020 until January 20, 2021, with special events, rewards, characters, and get Melty Melromarc from the series for free. We have the full set of details below as this event won't be in the game for long.

The Alchemist Code: Collaboration Units: Naofumi Iwatani: The Shield Hero, one of the Four Cardinal Heroes in the country of Melromarc from a parallel world. Though his defense is nearly impenetrable, he doesn't have much in the way of offensive power.

Raphtalia: A swordfighter in the country of Melromarc from a parallel world. A half-racoon demi-human, she is honest and straightforward. Saved by Naofumi at a young age, she has dedicated herself to fight alongside Naofumi as his sword.

Filo: A creature known as a Filolial Queen in the country of Melromarc from a parallel. Though she belongs to a bird-like monster species called filolials, she has the ability to shapeshift into the form of a young girl. Having a natural affinity for wind-type magic, she is able to use it to her advantage in battle. In celebration of this collaboration, players will get Melty Melromarc for free by simply completing the Collaboration Quest Episode 1. The Alchemist Code Collaboration Memento Summon Light within the Shield Hero (5★ Memento): Money, status, friends. A hero who was betrayed and lost everything he had, and then shut his heart away from the world. A single ray of light shines before him. "I am your sword. Where you go, I will go with you!" Never straying from his side, she is the blade that cut a path for the both of them. She regards the bracelet he gave to her as her greatest treasure. It is because he has that sincere sword at his side that he is able to continue his journey to shield the world from ruin. Second Princess' Wish (5★ Memento): The young future queen Melty is delighted by all these new experiences: a friend of the same age, camping outside, and even water fights! Yet it will disappear one day, like the refreshing and unrelenting barrage of bubbles. "Haha, Melty! You're totally soaked, just like me!" Melty's heart is full with the joy of fun. She hopes that even as time passes, she can hold onto the echoes of it. Maybe if she had some memento of it in the form of something like the beautiful hair ornament Filo wears… She silently makes her wish. Collaboration Events Quests The Alchemist Code Normal Quest: Clear Collaboration Quest Episode 1 to obtain a free event-limited unit – Melty Melromarc.

Clear Collaboration Quest Episode 1 to obtain a free event-limited unit – Melty Melromarc. EX Quest: Clear the event quests to also get unique job equipment and gear for The Rising of The SHIELD HERO collaboration units.

Clear the event quests to also get unique job equipment and gear for The Rising of The SHIELD HERO collaboration units. Collaboration Alchemia Port Raid Quest: Cooperate with Alchemia Port members to defeat bosses and get to the top 100 rankings and obtain limited emblems!

Cooperate with Alchemia Port members to defeat bosses and get to the top 100 rankings and obtain limited emblems! Filo Apple Garden: Available once daily, clear Filo Apple Garden to obtain the Special Collaboration Apple. The Special Collaboration Apple collected can be used to increase their unit's Experience. Players can get up to 32,500 EXP from this event.

Available once daily, clear Filo Apple Garden to obtain the Special Collaboration Apple. The Special Collaboration Apple collected can be used to increase their unit's Experience. Players can get up to 32,500 EXP from this event. Orange Balloons Everywhere: In this quest, players will receive drops of shards which can be crafted into the collaboration event limited gear "Orange Balloon", gear which greatly lowers probability of activating reactions for one turn. Upon completion of the missions, players will also earn limited collaboration titles.

In this quest, players will receive drops of shards which can be crafted into the collaboration event limited gear "Orange Balloon", gear which greatly lowers probability of activating reactions for one turn. Upon completion of the missions, players will also earn limited collaboration titles. Fierce Battle Quest: Earn Fierce Battle Coins and exchange them for items! You can also get a limited title by clearing the quest mission from the hardest difficulty!

Earn Fierce Battle Coins and exchange them for items! You can also get a limited title by clearing the quest mission from the hardest difficulty! Shards Quest: Unit's shard quest will be made available once the player owns the collaboration units. Shard Quest is available for Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo.