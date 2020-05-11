Ubisoft Reveals Their Own Streaming Event Called Ubisoft Forward

This morning, Ubisoft revealed they will be throwing their own livestream event this summer to show off new content called Ubisoft Forward. Every year at E3, the company usually throws a press conference which also turns into a celebration in a theater about what they're doing for the next calendar year. Which is often started or ended with whatever Just Dance announcement they make each Summer. Since E3 has been canceled and there's no way the company is headed to Los Angeles to hold an event at a non-existent convention, they've decided to do what other companies are doing and throw their own stream. The announcement came down on Twitter, along with the trailer you see below. But the finer details of what they'd be talking about really didn't come up today.

As you might have surmised from the title, the event is going to look ahead at what the company has on the horizon. Most likely until the holiday season, but it often covers what they intend to release over the next year. It doesn't take a lot of guesswork to know we'll be getting a better look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as the announcement trailer for the game came out last week and basically blew everyone away. We'll probably also get some sort of update about Rainbow Six Siege, and the aforementioned next installment of Just Dance. Beyond that, who really knows. If fans get their way, this will be the year they finally tell us a new Splinter Cell game is coming, but that's more of a wish at this point as it's been a constant rumor with little to show for all the talk. Ubisoft Forward will be happening on July 12th, 2020, as we wait to find out the details of when it will stream.