Ultra League Begins In Pokémon GO Battle League Season Four

Ultra League is now live in Pokémon GO's PVP arena, GO Battle League. GO Battle League is currently in Season Four and Ultra League, as with every season, will feature a CP limit of 2500. In addition to the standard Ultra League, there will be a concurrent Premier Cup that will ban Legendary Pokémon from entering. With this Ultra League guide, you can prepare your teams for both versions of this league so you can rake in rewards and rank up before the season wraps up.

PVPoke, which aggregates all of the top Pokémon and best moves for each league, lists the Ultra League rankings as such:

Cresselia (Psycho Cut, Future Sight, Moonblast) Giratina Altered Forme (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak) Registeel (Lock On, Flash Cannon, Focus Blast) Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake) Armored Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike, Dynamic Punch) Articuno (Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane) Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake) Shadow Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball Ice-type, Energy Ball) Ferrothorn (Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon) Gyarados (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch)

The top Pokémon and moves for the Ultra League Premier Cup show a total change in the meta because of the way that Legendaries dominate the open Ultra League. Without the threat of a Ghost-type Giratina or a Psychic-type Cresseia or Mewtwo, a Fighting-type Pokémon takes the top two slots. The rankings for Season Four are:

Machamp (Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide) Shadow Machamp (Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide) Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave) Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Sludge Bomb) Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Sludge Bomb) Lapras (Ice Shard, Surf, Skull Bash) Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave) Escavalier (Counter, Drill Run, Megahorn) Shadow Snorlax (Lick, Body Slam, Superpower) Shadow Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball Ice-type, Energy Ball)

Good luck in Season Four, fellow trainers!