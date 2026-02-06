Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Loopr Partners, Odius, Zombutcher: Monster Business Simulator

Zombutcher: Monster Business Simulator Announces Free Demo

Zombutcher: Monster Business Simulator has been announced this week along with a free demo set to come out during Steam Next Fest

Play as a zombie butcher running a meat shop by day and hunting humans by night.

Stealth action gameplay set in a Louisiana town with monster-driven business upgrades.

Swap arms and legs for new abilities, satisfy monster customers, and expand your store.

Indie game developer Odius and publisher Loopr Partners revealed their latest game, Zombutcher: Monster Business Simulator, along with a free demo on the way. The game has you playing as a zombie butcher where you cut up normal meats by day for humans, then murdering them at night to serve them up to your fellow zombie customers. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo will be launched during Steam Next Fest on February 23, 2026.

Zombutcher: Monster Business Simulator

Zombutcher is a stealth action simulator in which you take on the role of a zombie butcher. Hiding in the shadows of a Louisiana town and avoiding night patrols, you will gather food and resources for other monsters. Every day begins according to plan: I pick up meat from the farmers, bring it to my shop, cut it up with a knife, and pack everything into convenient bags. Zombies aren't the strongest monsters, but you have the shadows on your side, so getting brains and new consumables for goods isn't a difficult task. A stranger in a dark alley is prey. But remember, you're not the only hunter on the streets.

During the day, for people, at night, from people. The main thing is not to get confused! A piece of human flesh may taste similar to chicken, but not everyone will appreciate such a delicacy. And it is unlikely that any of the nighttime shoppers will be happy with a berry smoothie instead of a bottle of fresh blood. Consumer appetites are growing! If you want to satisfy their demands, upgrade your equipment, expand your store, and seek out the highest quality ingredients so that EVERY customer leaves satisfied. Tired of your arm? Or your leg? No worries—you're a zombie! Borrow one from someone who doesn't need it anymore! More than ten pairs of arms and legs that you can swap out to gain new abilities or just change up your look.

