Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: a quiet place part iii

A Quiet Place Part III: John Krasinski Confirms New And Old Cast

A Quiet Place Part III writer and director John Krasinski has confirmed returning and new cast members, which include Jack O'Connell (Sinners), Jason Clarke (The Last Frontier), and Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding).

Article Summary John Krasinski confirms returning stars and new cast for A Quiet Place Part III, including Jack O'Connell.

Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles in the sequel.

New additions Jason Clarke and Katy O'Brian join the post-apocalyptic horror franchise.

A Quiet Place Part III is set to begin production soon and will release on July 30, 2027.

We got some casting confirmations for A Quiet Place Part III, and they are some really fun ones, including one that's going to make a certain segment of the internet happy. We already knew that there would be familiar faces returning for this film, as director John Krasinski confirmed during the initial announcements. So we know that Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe are all returning. Blunt, Simmons, and Jupe have been involved with the franchise since the beginning, while Murphy jumped in during the second film.

Krasinski also confirmed some new cast members in his social media post, including Jack O'Connell, Jason Clarke, and Katy O'Brian. So, for people bummed that O'Connell won't be returning for the third 28 Years Later movie and the awards run for Sinners is over, you won't have to wait long to see him in another horror movie. Clarke and O'Brian are also fun additions. At the moment, there aren't any hints about who is playing what kind of roles, and production for A Quiet Place Part III should start soon, so it can hit that summer 2027 release date.

A Quiet Place Part III Is Returning To A Post-Invasion World

John Krasinski directed, starred, and produced the first film in 2018, which came out of nowhere and became a critical and commercial success. No one was surprised when a sequel was greenlit, and Krasinski was behind the camera again, even though his character from the first film had died; however, A Quiet Place Part II was unfortunately caught up in the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was one of the first big releases to get canceled. The movie had a premiere right before things shut down in March 2020, but the film didn't see a theatrical release until May 2021. The prequel film didn't involve Krasinski. However, thanks to excellent casting and doing something genuinely different with the concept, A Quiet Place: Day One was the franchise's third critical and commercial success story.

The series has grossed $900 million worldwide across its three films. We knew another film following Part II was likely inevitable, mostly because that film ended on a cliffhanger with little resolution, and now A Quiet Place Part III has some movement. The film was officially confirmed at the beginning of August, with the release date shifting from the beginning of July 2027 to July 30, 2027.

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