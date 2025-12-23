Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: avatar 4, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar 4 Will Have A New Narrator

Avatar: Fire and Ash star Sigourney Weaver has revealed that her character, Kiri, will take over as the narrator in Avatar 4.

Avatar: Fire and Ash might be entering the box office with lower numbers than the previous films, but trying to hit those bars again was probably futile to begin with, and it does sound like most of the people involved were being mostly realistic about the entire thing. The movie also did a good job of wrapping up most of the major plot points that we had been following over the course of the last three films, to the point that even James Cameron said he'd be okay if this were the last one. However, there are supposed to be two more, but Cameron doesn't seem keen to talk about Avatar 4 and when/if it will happen, despite its release date, but one of the stars of the previous films is.

Sigourney Weaver went from playing the human Grace in the first film to voicing Kiri, one of the Sully kids, for the next two. We learned more about Kiri and her backstory over the course of the last two films, but despite her being set up as a major player, it always seemed like the boy kids were getting the spotlight. While Sully narrated the first two films, one of his sons, Lo'ak, played by Britain Dalton, took over duties for Avatar: Fire and Ash. Now it sounds like we'd be getting another switch-up with a fourth movie as well, as revealed by Weaver in an interview on Jake's Takes (via GamesRadar+).

"I narrate the next one," Weaver revealed. "It's a major part of the saga for Kiri." With a new narrator and this one essentially being the start of a new, two-part saga, Weaver praised what she knows about the fourth and fifth films, but acknowledges that things could have changed.

"[James Cameron] may have changed some ideas but [Avatar 4 and Avatar 5] are still, as far as I know, what he wrote back then… it's a big shift in four and five," Weaver said.

Despite all of this "will they, won't they" about Avatar 4, they have shot some of the film. Back in 2024, Cameron revealed to Variety that while doing the motion capture and live-action aspects of three at the same time, "we even did part of movie four because our young characters are all going to have a big time jump in movie four." The inevitable passage of time is always the thing that gets in the way of movies featuring child actors, and Cameron is well aware of that. The reason why they only shot part of the film has to do with the timeline of the fourth film.

"We see them and then we go away for six years and we come back. And so the part where we come back is the part we haven't shot yet. So we'll start on that after three is released," Cameron said.

A year ago and now are two very different animals. Avatar 4 doesn't come out until December 21, 2029, and if they have the kid scenes covered, they aren't burdened by the passage of time like other productions are. It's a good opportunity to give everyone involved a break, including Cameron, and give the audience enough time to miss the franchise before coming back for rounds four and five.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

