Benedict Cumberbatch on Working with Sam Raimi for Doctor Strange 2

It's still kind of a sore spot for many (myself included) that we could have experienced the upcoming film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by now, but at least it's still on the way!

After plenty of movie theater closures, pandemic-related restrictions, and release date shifts, the sequel to Doctor Strange has settled on a release date of March 25, 2022. With the film still being far enough out, there's not a lot we can uncover about the film; however, Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, knows how to excite fans when teasing his work with Sam Raimi.

Referencing the filmmaker's exposure to horror/thriller stylized films and how it fits with Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch tells The Zoe Bell Breakfast Club, "I will say, Sam Raimi is a master of this genre and yet his presence, his friendship, his directing, all of it, he was just really, really brilliant, and an amazing, amazing cast of returning regulars, and… that's all I can say, cause that could get me into trouble. It's pretty bonkers; I will say the clue is in the title; it is the Multiverse of Madness, it's pretty far out."

After the addictive chaos of WandaVision, we know that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will be making her way into the film alongside Cumberbatch, with the new character America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). We're likely going to see plenty of other cameos and unpredictable scenarios, considering the multiverse backdrop is the setting to make some bold maneuvers for Marvel, so each tidbit about the film being "bonkers" gives us hope that Raimi is the perfect choice to handle Marvel's next unrestricted film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premise is described as, "Dr. Stephen Strange's continuing research on the Time Stone is hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, resulting in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil."

What expectations do you have from the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel?