Posted in: Games, Movies, Resident Evil, Sony | Tagged: resident evil

Resident Evil: Zach Cregger On The "Divided Reaction" To The Teaser

Resident Evil director Zach Cregger has addressed the "divided reaction" some fans had to the initial teaser trailer.

Article Summary Resident Evil director Zach Cregger says he feels great about the film despite the teaser trailer's divided reaction.

Cregger acknowledged some Resident Evil fans want a direct video game adaptation and were not open to a new story.

He argued retelling the games would not satisfy him creatively and might not even please the most diehard fans.

Cregger has framed Resident Evil as a survival story from an ordinary person's view ahead of its September 18, 2026 release.

When I saw the teaser trailer for Resident Evil at CinemaCon back in April, even as someone who isn't usually 100% on board with horror movies, I thought it looked pretty awesome and really enjoyed the concept. Director Zach Cregger is one of the "horror exceptions" because he impressed me so much when I saw Barbarian in the dark, completely blind to anything about it, which is the best way to experience this movie. If you've listened to him talk about this movie at all, it's also very apparent that Cregger has a lot of love for these games and knows that just making a live-action version of one of the games isn't the way he wanted to approach this. He had a very specific vision in mind and knew from the get-go that some people might not like it. Cregger recently sat down with Obsession Curry Barker for a back-and-forth conversation in Interview Magazine and spoke about the "divided reaction" that the teaser trailer garnered.

"I feel great about it," Cregger replied when asked how he feels about Resident Evil. "I really like the movie a lot. It's been a wild week since the teaser came out to see the divided reaction online. There's so many people that clearly really want the video game, meaning the characters and story from the video game, and anything different than that is really not welcomed. I didn't realize how passionate some people were about that.

"But if I did that, I don't think I'd be creatively fulfilled, and I don't even think they would enjoy it," Cregger continued. "If I just did the story of the games, I think the most diehard fans would be bummed. So I don't know what to do about it. But anyway, I bet one of the things that everyone wants us to talk about is the journey from blah to blah. Whenever I'm asked, "So you started in comedy, and now you do horror. How did that happen?" And I'm just like, "It's the same muscle group. All the time I spent in comedy, I was working out the same muscle group that you use."

In a brief interview spot from CinemaCon, Cregger shared that this Resident Evil movie is dropping us into the role as the main characters, where we all suck at handling guns and have no idea what we're doing. While all of the Black Ops people might be the characters you're familiar with, all of the civilians that died and attempted to survive, too, had stories, so why not tell one? The other stories still exist, no one is taking them away, you're just getting another one.

Resident Evil: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil hits theatres September 18, 2026. It is directed by Zach Cregger and stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

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