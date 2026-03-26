Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

New Poster For The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Okay Now I'm On Board

A new poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie featuring Fox McCloud from StarFox just activated me like some sort of fandom sleeper agent.

Article Summary Illumination has unveiled a new poster for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, debuting Fox McCloud from StarFox.

The poster release has sparked major excitement among Nintendo and Illumination animation fans.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie expands Illumination's blockbuster Mario franchise to new characters and worlds.

Universal Pictures and Nintendo are co-financing the film, which is set for theatrical release on April 3, 2026.

Congratulations to Illumination and Universal for activating me like a sleeper agent with one poster of one character. I was one of a few people who weren't super into the first Super Mario movie, but every nerd has a weak spot, and Illumination and Nintendo just found mine by showing me that Fox McCloud is going to be in this movie for reasons that I legitimately do not even care about. The first two Star Fox games are precious to me. I remember where I was when I saw the commercial for Star Fox 64 and lost my mind. So you finally got me on board, Illumination. You have joined Wizards of the Coast, who also activated the sleeper agent in me with the Final Fantasy set last year, so well done. I'm looking forward to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie now, you finally got me, Illumination.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

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