Toy Story 5: Official Teaser, Poster, Images Released, Greta Lee Cast

Pixar has released the official teaser trailer, poster, and three images, confirming that Greta Lee has joined the cast of Toy Story 5.

Article Summary Pixar unveils the official Toy Story 5 teaser trailer, poster, and fresh images ahead of next summer’s release.

Greta Lee joins the cast as Lilypad, a new high-tech, frog-shaped antagonist bringing tech trouble to playtime.

Directors Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris tease the film’s exploration of classic toys clashing with modern technology.

The creative team promises humor, heart, and a nostalgic-but-timely adventure as the beloved franchise returns.

Pixar was very much a non-starter in 2025 with Elio coming and going so fast that people have likely forgotten that the film was released this year in the first place. However, they are looking to make a big comeback with Toy Story 5 next summer. The last Toy Story film is a member of the billion-dollar box office club, so no matter how much it might have seemed like a final chapter, we're back for another, and this time it's time to tackle the iPad kids. The problem with making tech a central focus of your story is that the film is going to feel dated a lot faster. However, with the teaser trailer, poster, and three images that were released today, Pixar also confirmed that Greta Lee is voicing our malicious piece of tech.

Director Andrew Stanton and co-director Kenna Harris said in a press release, "It's been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today's world of technology, and we're thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences. Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life — balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humor and heart — has been incredible."

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

