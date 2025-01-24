Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: resident evil, Zach Cregger

Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Will Direct A New Resident Evil Film

Zach Cregger will direct and co-write a new Resident Evil film, which "will take the title to its horror roots and be more faithful to the initial games."

Article Summary Zach Cregger, director of Barbarian, will helm a new Resident Evil film.

The film promises a return to the horror roots faithful to the original games.

A major bidding war is underway with studios like Warner Bros. and Netflix involved.

Produced by Constantin Film and PlayStation Productions, the reboot aims for authenticity.

It's almost comical at this point how many times someone has tried to make a Resident Evil something happen, constantly reviving the corpse of this IP in movies, television, and even the game series again and again, trying to capture the couple of times everything has fallen perfectly into place. And that "couple" changes depending on which corner of the fandom you're talking to, but the list is small, and you might be able to add the overall buckwild nature of the films to the list once they jumped the shark, but that was an accident.

The last ones to attempt were Netflix and Sony, which tried the year before, both of which were failures from the top down. Before that, we had the six-film series from Paul W.S. Anderson, in which each new release was just Anderson reminding us how insanely hot and badass his wife is (we don't blame him). So now someone is trying yet again, and this time, they are looping in one of the most promising directors out there. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Cregger, who directed Barbarian, is attached to direct and co-writing with Shay Hatten, who worked on John Wick: Chapter 4 and Army of the Dead.

As THR puts it, we also have our first big bidding war of the year because there isn't a major studio attached yet. Constantin Film, who has been involved with the films since well before they actually made it to the big screen, is producing along with PlayStation Productions. Four studios are reportedly involved, including Warner Bros. and Netflix. Netflix isn't that surprising considering the television show, and Warner Bros. isn't surprising, considering he was just involved with Companion as a producer. Sony is probably in that mix somewhere, as well. Now, we'd like everyone to prepare themselves for a song we have heard many times, as sources say the film is "a revamp that will take the title to its horror roots and be more faithful to the initial games, which date back to 1996." Shocking. In better news, Weapons, Cregger's next original film, is apparently testing well, and Warner Bros. will hopefully date that soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!