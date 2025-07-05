Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blade, sinners

Sinners Producers Used Costumes From The Canceled Blade Reboot

Marvel's reboot of Blade has been a mess, but something good did come from the pre-production, as the costumes were purchased for Sinners.

Article Summary Sinners producers bought unused period costumes from Marvel's canceled Blade reboot pre-production.

Producer Sev Ohanian revealed Marvel allowed them to purchase Blade costumes at a fair price.

The Blade reboot had explored a period setting before its latest production halt.

Costume designer Ruth Carter's Blade pieces were repurposed for Sinners' authentic look.

Well, it seems someone got something out of the millions of dollars Marvel has burned on Blade. Something that people don't always understand about movies is that pre-production is not free, and, depending on the size of the production, millions could be spent before anyone steps foot on a set. Considering the number of false starts Blade has had in its bafflingly long production cycle, the pre-production costs might be getting up there, but some of the work people have done managed to make its way elsewhere. One of the versions of Blade that was being played around with was a period piece, and Sinners needed some pieces. So, according to producer Sev Ohanian in an interview with ScreenCrush (via Variety), with the help of costume designer Ruth Carter, the production team behind Sinners upcycled the unused costumes from Blade.

"[Costume designer] Ruth Carter was working on the Blade movie that ended up not shooting," he explained. "At one point, that movie was going to deal with, and she's talked about this before, but at one point that film was going to deal with the past around the same era as 'Sinners.' She happened to have a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes, and it was like, 'Yo, we got to shoot this movie like tomorrow.' And Marvel was generous enough and kind enough to let us basically purchase it at price."

Carter is one of the best costume designers in the business, so the idea that some of her pieces were just sitting in a warehouse gathering dust is criminal. This also feels like confirmation that whatever direction Blade is heading in, it's not the one that almost started shooting a couple of years ago.

Sinners: Summary, Cast List Release Date

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home." Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O'Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho. Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: Sinners. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on April 18, 2025.

