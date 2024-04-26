Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Barbarian, julia garner, weapons

Weapons: Julia Garner Added To Cast Of Zach Cregger's New Film

Weapons is taking shape. Zach Cregger's follow up to Barbarian has added Julia Garner to its cast. She joins Josh Brolin in the film.

Article Summary Julia Garner joins Josh Brolin in Zach Cregger's new film, Weapons.

Weapons is compared to Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia in scope.

Cregger's previous low-budget hit Barbarian sets high hopes for Weapons.

Film details remain scarce, but the expanding cast hints at a grand scale.

Weapons is the new film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger. Josh Brolin is starring, and now Julia Garner is also signed on to the film. Nothing is really known about the film besides its being compared to Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia in size and scope. That would make this a pretty ambitious project that would entice the notoriously choosy Brolin. The same producing team behind Barbarian is also behind this film, which will be shot soon. THR had the news of Julia joining up on the production.

Weapons Is Taking Shape Now

For those that didn't see Barbarian, first of all, what are you waiting for? And second, go in as blind as possible. In "Barbarian," a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Besides that setup, the less you know, the better. Cregger's follow-up was a very in-demand project, and their landing Brolin and Garner guarantees an electric time at the movies. I wonder how big of a budget he will get for this one, as Barbarian was only $4-5 million, going on to gross $45 million and becoming a huge streaming hit. One has to think that they would at least double that budget, as Weapons sounds like a much, much bigger undertaking. More on this cast as it begins to fill out closer to filming for sure, as you have to figure if the film is as sprawling as they are saying, it will need a bigger cast than he worked with on Barbarian.

