Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: The First Poster Was Officially Released Today

The first poster for Christopher Nolan's big-screen adaptation of The Odyssey has been officially released online. The trailer is still in theaters only.

Article Summary Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey reveals its striking first poster as anticipation builds for the 2026 release.

The official trailer is currently only playing in theaters, with online release expected soon due to leaks.

Nolan returns to Universal after Oppenheimer's huge success, signaling a continued powerful partnership.

The Odyssey boasts an all-star cast and a prime July 17, 2026, release date for this epic IMAX adaptation.

We're a little over a year away from one of the biggest movies of 2026, The Odyssey, from director Christopher Nolan. After jumping ship from Warner Bros. to Universal to make Oppenheimer and getting one hell of a home run out of it, one can only assume that Universal gave Nolan all the money in the world to get this epic poem on the big screen. The Odyssey is a classic in every single way and has been a staple of required reading for many years, and one that you should absolutely look into, especially if you've never read an epic poem before. The first poster started making the rounds on social media a couple of days ago, but Universal officially released it today. The trailer is in theaters, and people have been leaking it here, there, and everywhere because apparently, theater etiquette is dead. The trailer will likely be online sooner rather than later because no studio wants the bootleg versions of the trailer to be the first impression of the film for a large group of people.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal For The Odyssey Makes Total Sense

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards season. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Iddo Goldberg, John Leguizamo, and Michael Vlamis have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film was given a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the heyday of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!