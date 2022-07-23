Black Adam Takes Center Stage: Warner Bros. Panel Liveblog

We are here at a Saturday Hall H panel after what has felt like a lifetime. If social media is anything to go by, there was a disaster with the line last night, but that isn't anything surprising. It would have been more surprising if the Hall H line went off without a hitch. However, the doors are open and now thousands of nerds have descended on the room to watch a bunch of massive panels today. The first panel out of the gate is Warner Bros. and we know that Black Adam is going to have a massive place at this panel. As for the rest of it? We'll have to see. Shazam: Fury of the Gods comes out later this year and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also comes out in early 2023. There is also the big question mark over The Flash and whether or not we're going to learn anything about Legendary movies. Dune just entered production and we know that another Monsterverse movie is on the way as well. This would be the place to kick off the hype for both of those as well. Join me for the liveblog of the San Diego Comic-Con Warner Bros. Hall H panel

Black Adam Summary: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on October 21, 2022.

SDCC 2022 WB Liveblog

Liveblog takes a few seconds to load. Follow along with Kaitlyn's liveblog of all the developments here. Any questions for Kaitlyn about this event? Bounce down to the comment section at the bottom of the post and let us know.