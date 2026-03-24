Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: they will kill you

They Will Kill You: New International Poster Released

Warner Bros. has released a new international poster for They Will Kill You ahead of its wide theatrical release this weekend.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils a new international poster for They Will Kill You ahead of its theatrical release.

The film debuted at SXSW with early reviews trending positive, despite some typical festival hype.

They Will Kill You opens this weekend, facing box office competition from the major release Project Hail Mary.

With a modest $7 million budget and limited marketing, the film could break even at a busy box office.

They Will Kill You officially made its debut at the South by Southwest film festival earlier this month, and so far, the reviews are trending pretty positive, but we have to remember what festival brain is. When you're at a film festival, you're working under a very strict deadline, so there isn't a ton of time for nuance, so films tend to get very strong or very negative reviews. To be fair to this movie, from the moment the first trailer dropped, this seemed like one of those films where its either your jam or it's not with very little wiggle room.

IMP Awards got their hands on a new international poster ahead of the wide theatrical debut later this week. Considering how massive Project Hail Mary is, the people behind They Will Kill You should throw a party if they open in the top 3, and consider a top 5 opening a win. This one doesn't have a massive budget to make back, $7 million, and they didn't spend a lot of time marketing it either. So let's say $12 million to be in the green. Whether or not that's possible remains to be seen.

They Will Kill You: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Cult curious? They Will Kill You will only be in theaters on March 27.

From New Line Cinema and Nocturna comes They Will Kill You. The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.

They Will Kill You stars Zazie Beetz, Myha'La, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.

Directed by Kirill Sokolov and written by Sokolov & Alex Litvak, the film is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Dan Kagan, and executive produced by Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Carl Hampe, Litvak and Sokolov.

Behind the camera, Sokolov is joined by director of photography Isaac Bauman, production designer Jeremy Reed, editor Luke Doolan, costume designer Neil McClean and visual effects supervisor Marc Smith. The composer is Carlos Rafael Rivera, the music supervisor is Andrea von Foerster and the casting director is Richard Delia.

New Line Cinema and Nocturna present They Will Kill You, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters in North America on March 27, 2026, and internationally beginning on 25 March 2026.

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