Solo Star Wars Deepfake Swaps Alden Ehrenreich with Harrison Ford

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) star Alden Ehrenreich had the Herculean task of filling in Harrison Ford's shoes as the popular rogue smuggler, who's been playing the role for over 40 years through five films and a holiday special. Aside from the inherent cognitive dissidence from a number in the Star Wars fanbase, the film was a serviceable prequel despite underwhelming box office numbers for Lucasfilm grossing $393 million worldwide, making Solo the only Star Wars film in the Disney era to fail to reach the $1 billion mark. In this day and age, it still means way more than many other films of its caliber will ever see. Upon the film's release, Ehrenreich bore the torch of Han Solo more than adequately. YouTuber Shamook pulled off the Deep Fake, which swaps Ehrenreich's face with Ford's younger face quite effectively.

There's very little difference between the two actors since Ehrenreich was propped to look like the actor himself circa 1977 around the time of A New Hope. The clip uses the film's original audio, but it's not unheard of to use a sound-alike for the voice. It makes me wonder if anyone showed Mark Hamill the clip to see if he'd be willing to say all of Solo's lines as Ford. To top it off, Shamook also swapped out Donald Glover's face for original Lando Calrissian actor Billy Dee Williams before the end. Williams first played the role in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back before making two other live-action appearances in 1983's Return of the Jedi and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Directed by Ron Howard and written by Jon and Lawrence Kasdan, Solo also starred Joonas Suotamo, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, and Thandie Newton. What did you think of Solo? Was it unfairly maligned?