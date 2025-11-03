Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla Minus Zero: Toho Drops New Film Title Announcement, Teaser

The next Toho Godzilla film, titled Godzilla Minus Zero, was announced overnight. Here's a look at the teaser and first logo for the film.

Article Summary Toho announces new Godzilla film titled Godzilla Minus Zero, directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki.

First teaser and official logo for Godzilla Minus Zero have been revealed, building major fan anticipation.

Shirogumi, the acclaimed VFX team from Godzilla Minus One, returns for the latest kaiju installment.

Godzilla's popularity soars with toy lines, comics, and films as Minus Zero becomes a most anticipated release.

Godzilla Minus Zero is the official title of the next film in the kaiju series. The title was announced by Toho at Godzilla Fest 2025 late tonight. No further updates were provided about what the title could refer to or the film's plot. However, the official logo, designed and drawn by director Takashi Yamazaki, who also wrote the new film, was released. This follows up on his mega-popular and Academy Award-winning film, Godzilla Minus One. The same team that did those effects, Shirogumi, is back again for this latest film.

Godzilla Minus Zero Needs To Hurry Up

That last film was the 30th in the franchise in Japan and won over 50 year-end awards, grossing over $110 million worldwide on its way to becoming a cultural phenomenon. That culminated in winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Toho was quick to announce the sequel was already in development, and that Yamazaki would be back to both write and direct. Additionally, Legendary has been releasing regular films every couple of years within their MonsterVerse; the latest was Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which went on to gross $572 million worldwide. A new film in that franchise is also currently wrapping up production.

Additionally, considering the popularity of the toy lines, the number of comics on the stands every month, and all the product tie-ins, this has to be the most popular Godzilla has ever been. Minus One was considered by many to be the best film in the franchise since the original 1954 film, and some even think it is the best overall. That is a high bar for this next film to live up to. But after seeing Minus One so many times now, I really believe the best is yet to come from this team, and Minus Zero has now jumped to the top of my most anticipated list.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!