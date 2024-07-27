Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: cassandra nova, deadpool & wolverine, Emma Corrin, film, Marvel Studios

Cassandra Nova Actor on Creating the Deadpool & Wolverine Character

Deadpool & Wolverine star Emma Corrin discusses the creation of the comic book character Cassandra Nova and how they prepared for the role.

We are in the opening weekend of Marvel's third Deadpool film (Deadpool & Wolverine), which audiences and most critics seem to be enjoying. The trailer has also teased the appearance of former fan-favorite 20th Century Fox characters, and several fresh Marvel Cinematic Universe faces, including the new addition of Cassandra Nova — a believed-to-be-deceased twin to X-Men leader Charles Xavier.

Now, actor Emma Corrin (who portrays Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine) is sharing how they prepared for the uncharted role, along with how the live-action versions of Xavier contributed to the execution of the deadly antagonist.

Emma Corrin on Bringing Cassandra Nova to Life in Deadpool & Wolverine

When chatting with Screen Rant about whether the actor utilized previous material from either live-action Xavier, Corrin explains, "I did look back at those two performances. I hesitated before I did because I was like, 'Do I want to get too close? Will I still be able to make it my own?' But I found it really interesting how they portrayed someone whose power is very internal and telepathic in that telepathic world. I wanted to see if there were any bits that I could use or pay homage to that, obviously, fans would really enjoy. But in terms of the comics, we very much stay true to the comics in terms of Cassandra's look, the cap and the costume, and the weirdy fingers, and definitely, you'll see echoes of her origin story and her relationship of her brother are very prominent here in terms of her motivation."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now and is available in various formats including IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX. Did you enjoy the live-action debut of Cassandra Nova?

