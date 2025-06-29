Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, Elio, film, pixar

Elio Co-Director Expresses Interest in Revisiting This Sci-Fi Universe

One of the directors behind the new Pixar film Elio reveals several avenues worth exploring in a potential sequel.

Pixar's Elio may center on one boy's unexpected journey across the galaxy, but according to the film's creative team, the story is just scratching the surface. In fact, with its imaginative alien council, rich interstellar lore, and heartfelt coming-of-age themes, Elio has already sparked curiosity about what could come next for some of these characters—and co-director Domee Shi says that curiosity is more than welcome. Here's what we know about the likelihood of getting more adventures within the Elio universe!

Elio Director Has Several Ideas for Future Stories

In a recent interview, Shi teased the potential for the story to grow into a full-fledged franchise, noting, "We leave the door open. Well, this is a spoiler for the end of the movie, but yeah, the universe is so vast, and the world of Elio is so rich. There are so many more aliens and planets we could visit." The filmmaker adds, "They had whole backstories. They had families. I want to know about Glordon's mom. The Blood Wars. There's so much there. A whole story. So much more."

It's a promising possibility for fans who connected with the film's emotional depth and whimsical world-building. While Elio follows its title character as he's mistaken for Earth's galactic ambassador and whisked away into the heart of cosmic diplomacy, the film also introduces a diverse cast of alien species with their own histories, politics, and quirks. And Shi's confirmation of unexplored avenues teases the idea that many of these characters were more than background—they have full stories waiting to be explored.

Shi, who previously won an Oscar for her animated short Bao and made waves with her 2022 film Turning Red, is no stranger to creating layered, emotionally grounded stories within fantastical frameworks. And with Elio, she brings that same sensibility to science fiction, blending heartfelt introspection with intergalactic scale. If Pixar does choose to continue the story—whether through sequels, shorts, or a series—there's obviously no shortage of creative fuel.

For now, fans can enjoy the standalone magic of Elio—but don't be surprised if this is only the beginning of something much bigger.

